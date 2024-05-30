Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes actor Anjali at an event; Hansal Mehta asks ‘who is this scumbag’

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna recently pushed his co-star Anjali on the stage at a promotional event of her film, Gangs of Godavari. While she took it sportingly, the internet was shocked by his behaviour. (Also Read: KS Ravikumar pokes fun at Balakrishna; says he once almost hit an assistant for laughing at his wig) Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes co-star Anjali at a promotional event

What happened

In a video now doing the rounds on X, Nandamuri can be seen on the stage as a special guest at a promotional event of Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu action film Gangs of Godavari. He's wearing a white sherwani. As he comes at the centre of the stage, he first politely asks the film's actors, Neha Shetty (in a grey crop top and skirt) and Anjali (in a white sari) to step aside. Moments later, he pushes Anjali away, almost making her tumble and fall. Initially taken aback, Anjali soon laughs it out, along with Neha and others on stage, while Nandamuri holds a stern expression and continues to scold her. Later, he does a high five with Anjali on stage, in an attempt to make peace with her.

Internet reacts

The internet was apalled by Nandamuri's behaviour on stage. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reposted the video on X and wrote, “Who is this scumbag?” When a fan explained to him that the man is Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran Telugu superstar, an Andhra Pradesh MLA, and the son of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao, Hansal responded, “Scumbag x 100.”

Another internet user bashed Nandamuri by posting, “This man is a superstar, a successful politician and he’s on stage being cheered as he pushes a woman co-star… Balayya is a serial offender and never changes.” “For additional context: That actress has done more than 50+ movies. More than half of them as a lead. Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won't be surprised if there comes a pr spin on this,” wrote a person. “Typical Indian male trying to show masculinity by battering a woman,” read a third post.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently filming his 109th film, which will be released in both Telugu and Hindi.