KS Ravikumar pokes fun at Balakrishna; says he once almost hit an assistant for laughing at his wig

Tamil filmmaker KS Ravikumar has found himself in hot soup after a video of him mocking Balakrishna made rounds on X. While attending a promotional event for Hansika Motwani’s upcoming Tamil film, Guardian, he recalled working with Balakrishna for Ruler. Fans are however not happy with the way he described their favourite star. (Also Read: Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Kalyanram pay tribute to the late NTR on his death anniversary. See pics) Balakrishna in a still from KS Ravikumar's Ruler

‘Balakrishna would get mad if anyone laughed’

Ravikumar brought up Balakrishna at the event and stated that the actor would get mad if anyone laughed on set. “He would get so angry and say, ‘Why’s he laughing?’ the minute someone laughed on set,” said the director, mimicking Balakrishna. He laughed and added, “One of my assistant directors Saravanan once turned the fan towards him and it shifted his wig a little. He got mad at him because he thought he was laughing and almost hit him. He claimed he was from the ‘opposite gang.’ I had to intervene.”

Fans react

While Ravikumar, who worked with Balakrishna in the 2018 film Jai Simha and 2019 film Ruler seemingly said it in jest and people at the event reacted with laughter, fans are not happy with the director. “#KSRaviKumar garu. You 'had' my respect. Not anymore,” wrote a fan on X, while another wrote, “#KSRavikumar i want to ask u one thingh why u made 2 movies with #NandamuriBalakrishna in tht jaisima is average n ruler is disaster is this bcus of not concerdaring to make another movie with u so only u talking about #ballaya n ruler hair cut made too much of troll on nbk. (sic)”

“Never Expected This From KS RaviKumar & it's Totally Unfair. (sic)” wrote another fan sharing the video. Some fans however disturbingly called the director cuss words on X for talking about their favourite actor in this light. One netizen however believed there was nothing wrong with what Ravikumar talking about Balakrishna, writing, “Seems Balayya Has No Peace Within. One Who Doubts Anyone And Everyone Certainly Will Live Without Peace!! Nothing Wrong With #KSRavikumar's Speech Here BTW!! (sic)”

In 2017, a video of Balakrishna hitting an assistant on the sets of Ravikumar's film, making him tie his shoelaces had gone viral.

