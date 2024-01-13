Hansika Motwani: Singing traditional songs is the most special feeling on Lohri

For Hansika Motwani, the festival of Lohri holds a special place in her heart, which pulls her close to her family. The actor says the festival symbolises unity and joy, strung together with the rhythms of traditional songs and dancing around the bonfire. Hansika Motwani will be getting together with her family to celebrate Lohri

“The festival of Lohri has always been special for me. It is the beginning of the new year for Punjabis, and my mother strongly believes in celebrating it. We start our day with a path and home, and then go to a gurdwara later in the day,” Motwani tells us.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The 31-year-old continues, “Lohri symbolises unity and joy. We all come together and celebrate the festival with a lot of warmth around the bonfire. It holds great meaning in our life. The joy of being together, the joy of singing all the traditional songs and eating the sweet treats around the bonfire is beautiful. I like keeping unity between both the families. It is really special… That’s why I like to make sure that all are together at the festival and sit down to have dinner. We make sure that we make time for each other and celebrate the occasion”.

Here, she goes on to share how she indulges in the sweets and not fret about the calories. “I don’t have a sweet tooth but during the festival of Lohri, I like indulging in chiki, til ke laddu and gajak… A little of everything that’s because they are available around Lohri only,” says the actor.

Motwani, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya in 2022, is excited to make new memories with her husband.

“This is my second Lohri after getting married and the festival will be equally special. We will come together to pray and eat. The fact that the festival makes us all come together to celebrate the occasion is lovely. Celebrating my first Lohri after my marriage remains to be my favourite memory. My mom and my in-laws made it special,” she shares.

In fact, she is thankful to her mother for incorporating these beliefs in her heart. “Whatever I have learnt about the festival, or what it symbolises to me, is something which I have learnt from my mother. She is really big on Lohri. Now, I am big on all festivals. We have two families, and we all come together. I have learnt the true meaning of unity from my mother. I feel we are not the ones involving our family in the festival celebration, but the families involving us in the traditions and teaching us such important things about life. And that is always special,” she ends.