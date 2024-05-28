Jr NTR sits on floor, pays tribute to grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 101 birth anniversary

Actor Jr NTR visited the NTR ghat on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), on his 101 birth anniversary. He was also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. (Also Read | Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel to go on floors this August) Jr NTR paid tribute to his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Jr NTR, brother pay tribute to NTR

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Jr NTR was seen at the memorial at Hyderabad, where he paid tribute with folded hands. Apart from him, his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram also paid tribute to NTR. Both the actors offered flowers at the memorial and paid their respects.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jr NTR and Kalyanram were also seen sitting on the floor at the memorial. NTR's son actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was also spotted at the ghat. He arrived to offer his respects to his late father.

About Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970). NTR also received the Rashtrapati Awards for his performances in films such as Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

Venkaiah Naidu, Chandrababu Naidu pay homage to NTR

As per news agency PTI, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and other leaders also paid homage to NTR. NTR's daughter D Purandeswari also visited the NTR Ghat, NTR's samadhi, and paid homage to the TDP founder. Describing NTR as the "heartbeat" and "symbol of self-respect of Telugu people", Venkaiah Naidu said the TDP founder won laurels as an actor for his performances in mythological roles and also ushered in a new era in politics. NTR was a great nationalist who stood against autocratic politics, he said on X (formerly Twitter).

About Jr NTR

Jr NTR will be next seen in Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He also has War 2, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.