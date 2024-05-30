Chinmayi Sripaada understands why Anjali laughed after Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed her, has a message for trolls

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has been grabbing attention after a recent video of him pushing actor Anjali on stage at a promotional event went viral. While Anjali was seen laughing in the clip, a section of social media users tried to shame her for it. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada is now slamming the trolls and making a sharp and obvious dig at 'men in power who misbehave'. Also read: Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes actor Anjali at an event; Hansal Mehta asks ‘who is this scumbag’ Actor Anjali (right) at a recent event with Nandamuri Balakrishna and others.

'Look at her laughing'

Reacting to the video on X, Chinmayi tweeted on Thursday, "One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this 'Look at her laughing. She should have _____' 1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She added, “2. Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power. Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”

Reactions to her tweet

An X user said about Nandamuri Balakrishna, "That horrible subhuman had been getting away with it for decades! When will he ever face consequences for his actions?" A person also wrote, "Balakrishna should apologise Anjali by touching her feet. What kind of behaviour is this worst fellow." Another tweet read, "His deranged fans think it’s a blessing for her to be touched by this wig-wearing pervert. Everything wrong with society."

What exactly happened

In a video being widely shared online, Nandamuri is seen on the stage as a special guest at a promotional event of Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu film Gangs of Godavari. As he comes at the centre of the stage, he first asks the film's actors – Neha Shetty (in a grey ethnic look) and Anjali (in a saree) – to step aside. Moments later, he pushes Anjali away, almost making her tumble and fall. Anjali laughs it out, along with Neha and others on stage.