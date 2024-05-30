Nakuul Mehta slams Nandamuri Balakrishna for pushing actor Anjali, others on stage for laughing at it: ‘Ridiculous’

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has been facing flak on social media after a video of him pushing away actor Anjali at an event of film, Gangs of Godavari, surfaced online. Now, actor Nakuul Mehta has also come forward to slam him, saying it was ridiculous behaviour. (Also read: Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes actor Anjali at an event; Hansal Mehta asks ‘who is this scumbag’) Nakuul Mehta took to social media express his views.

Nakuul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his dismay.

Not acceptable behaviour

Reposting the video of the incident on Twitter, the actor shared that he was shocked to see people present at the event not object to Nandamuri’s actions.

“Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent,” he wrote.

His fans also agreed with him. “Absolutely pathetic,” wrote one, while another shared, “He was drunk at that time in a public event. Such a gentleman…Imagine if that was a Bollywood actor?”

“Classic example of not having spines for the sake of opportunities. Deep rooted rot truly and sad to see even women not call it out,” shared one user.

Know more about the incident

In a video, which has emerged on social media, Nandamuri is seen on the stage as a special guest at a promotional event of Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu action film Gangs of Godavari. He is seen wearing a white sherwani.

After getting on the stage, he is seen asking the film's actors, Neha Shetty (in a grey crop top and skirt) and Anjali (in a white sari) to step aside. Soon, he is seen pushing Anjali away, which makes her tumble.

Anjali is shocked by the action, but laughs her jitters away. Meanwhile, Nandamuri is seen in a stern expression and goes on to scold her. He is also seen doing high five with Anjali on stage.

The video leads to outrage

Social media users were shocked by Nandamuri's behaviour on stage. In fact, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reposted the video on X and wrote, “Who is this scumbag?”

One user shared, “This man is a superstar, a successful politician and he’s on stage being cheered as he pushes a woman co-star… Balayya is a serial offender and never changes.”

“For additional context: That actress has done more than 50+ movies. More than half of them as a lead. Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won't be surprised if there comes a pr spin on this,” wrote one user, with one sharing, “Typical Indian male trying to show masculinity by battering a woman”.

On the work front, Nandamuri is currently filming his 109th film, which will be released in both Telugu and Hindi.