Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai host a wedding reception: Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Shobana attend

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev married on July 3 in Chennai. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities started with a sangeet and mehendi on June 30 and ended with a wedding reception with several prominent political leaders and celebrities in attendance. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding: Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, others attend her wedding to Nicholai Sachdev) Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev posed with their guests.

A star-studded guest list

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, attended the wedding reception and posed for pictures with the happy couple.

Also among the guests were celebs like AR Rahman, Atlee, Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Kichcha Sudeep, Mani Ratnam, Ramya Krishnan, Shobana, and Siddharth.

Prabhudeva, Andrea Jeremiah, Jiiva, and Suresh Gopi were among the other attendees. For the reception, Varalaxmi wore a plum and silver lehenga paired with diamond jewellery, while Nicholai opted for a dark bandhgala. Varalaxmi’s father, Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar also posed for pictures with the guests.

The pre-wedding festivities

Close friends and family were also present for the pre-wedding celebrations. Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Manchu, Sundeep Kishan, Jwala Gutta, Vishnu Vishal, and several others were in attendance.

Lakshmi shared inside pictures of the event, writing, “Wishing Varu and Nikki a lifetime of happiness together. Thank you all for including me in your festivities. Special shout-out to the OG, Radhika Garu, for the endless laughter and deep conversations that left my stomach hurting.”

Varalaxmi and Nicholai’s love story

Varalaxmi and Nicholai made it official after they got engaged on March 1. The couple has known each other for 14 years. “We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,” she told Galatta in an interview, adding, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences.”