Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's co-star Radhika Sarathkumar who found fame down South. Where is she now?

Rishi Kapoor's family-drama Naseeb Apna Apna directed by T Rama Rao released in 1986. Apart from Rishi and Farah Naaz, the film also featured Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role. The latter in the coming years gained recognition in South industry before switching to active politics. (Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reacts to negative comments on fiance: ‘I don’t care about people, even my father married twice') Radhika Sarathkumar acted in Rishi Kapoor's Naseeb Apna Apna.

About Radhika Sarathkumar

Radhika is the daughter of Tamil actor-politician MR Radha. Since her mother Geetha was a Sri Lankan Tamil, she pursued her education in India, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom. Radhika got married to Malayalam actor-producer Pratap Pothen in 1985. The couple later parted ways till Radhika remarried British national Richard Hardy.

She tied the knot with former bodybuilder, actor-filmmaker turned politician Sarathkumar Ranganathan in 2001. The couple starred together in two Tamil films - Namma Annachi (1994) and Suryavamsam (1997). They have an elder son named Rahul and a daughter Rayane who is married to cricketer Abhimanyu Mathur. Abhimanyu plays for Virat Kohli led IPL team - Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Radhika Sarathkumar's acting journey

Radhika made her acting debut with the 1978 Tamil movie Kizhakke Pogum Rail. She worked in many other regional films in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The veteran also produced a Tamil film called Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai, which bagged the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. Radhika has also won many Filmfare awards. She received the Best Telugu Actress award for Nyayam Kavali (1981). Radhika was later awarded Best Tamil Actress for Dharma Devathai (1986), Neethikku Thandanai (1987) and Keladi Kanmani (1990).

Although she acted in Naseeb Apna Apna with Rishi and Farah, Hindi films did not contribute much to her career. Despite working with Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra, her Bollywood career failed to take off. She later went back to South cinema which earned her accolades.

Radhika Sarathkumar's political career

Radhika joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) along with her husband prior to the 2006 Assembly polls. She was later dismissed from the party in October 2006. Radhika remained the Vice-President of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi from 2007 until recently when she tendered her resignation. She will be contesting from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a BJP candidate.

As a Hindi film actor, Radhika also worked in movies like Aaj Ka Arjun, Himmatwala and Lal Badshah.