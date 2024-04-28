Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reacts to negative comments on fiance: ‘I don’t care about people, even my father married twice'

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who got engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March, has been the subject of various opinions. From her fiance's appearance to his previous marriage, people have not held back. However, in a candid interview with Galatta, the actor confidently addressed these negative comments, reassuring her fans of the strength of their relationship. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. See pics) Varalaxmi Sarathkumar made it clear that Nicholai Sachdev is her dream man,(Instagram)

‘He is handsome in my eyes’

Varalaxmi addressed the criticism surrounding their engagement, stating that as long as she is happy, she doesn’t pay heed to any negativity. “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick, he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that. Nick’s parents run an art gallery. He and his daughter are gold medallists in powerlifting. I am cordial with his ex-wife; she’s an amazing personality. Everything is well,” said the actor.

‘He is everything I’ve wished for’

Varalaxmi revealed in the interview that Nicholai has ‘every quality’ she has always looked for, revealing that he proposed to her near the northern lights of Norway. She said he also called her father, Sarathkumar and Radhika to the proposal. “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,” she said. The actor also stated that Nicholai brings out her ‘romantic side’ effortlessly.

Upcoming work

Varalaxmi was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer, the Telugu film HanuMan. She has been roped in to star in Dhanush’s Tamil film Raayan, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Colours, apart from a Telugu film titled Sabari.

