Rishi Kapoor's edited pic with granddaughter Raha Kapoor is too cute for words; fans want to see Neetu Kapoor's reaction

Days after Neetu Kapoor reshared an edited photo of her late husband Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, a new AI-generated picture of the late actor and Raha is here. A fan took to Instagram to not only share the edited photo, but also how he created it by using Rishi's old picture with Neetu and Raha's recent photo with dad Ranbir. Also read: Ranbir remembers father Rishi, gives a shout out to Raha Rishi Kapoor and granddaughter Raha's new AI-generated photo emerges.

Rishi Kapoor holds Raha in his arms in edited photo

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020. His son Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. In the new edited photo of Raha with late grandfather Rishi, the veteran actor is holding the one-year-old in his arms.

While Rishi was in a grey suit, Raha wore a pink and white dress. The picture of Raha was from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first public appearance with their blue-eyed daughter that broke the internet back in December 2023.

Reactions to Rishi and Raha's photo

"Heartwarming," wrote an Instagram users in the comments section. "This video deserve millions of likes," wrote another about the making video of Rishi and Raha's photo. One more joked, "Neetu ji be like 'Why did you crop me out of the picture?'" Some fans also tagged Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account, saying, "You should see this."

Rishi and Raha's earlier edited pic

Recently, Alia Bhatt's mother, actor Soni Razdan had re-shared an edited picture of Rishi holding Raha, and wrote on Instagram Stories, "This is such a great edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you (folded hands and purple emojis)."

Rishi wore a blue T-shirt in the edited picture, while Raha was seen in a white dress and a tiara. Re-sharing Soni's post, Neetu Kapoor had written on Instagram Stories, "This is too adorable (smiling face with hearts emoji)."

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020 after years of battle with leukaemia. He had also gone to New York to receive treatment. His and Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor married actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

