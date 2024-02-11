Rishi Kapoor holds granddaughter Raha Kapoor in his arms in edited photo; Neetu Kapoor calls it ‘too adorable’

Actor Neetu Kapoor has reacted to an edited photo featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, and their granddaughter Raha Kapoor. Taking to Instagram recently, a fan account posted the photo. In the edited picture, Rishi held Raha Kapoor as he smiled, looking at her. (Also Read | Koffee With Karan: Neetu Kapoor recalls how Rishi Kapoor ‘was never a friend to his children’) Rishi Kapoor with Raha in an edited picture.

Rishi carries Raha in his arms in edited photo

Rishi wore a blue T-shirt in the edited picture while Raha was seen in a printed white dress and a tiara. The picture was shared with the caption, "I wish Rishi ji was with us even today... and with Raha too." Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "This is such a great edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you (folded hands and purple emojis)."

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Neetu reacts to Rishi and Raha's edited pic

Re-sharing Soni's post, Neetu Kapoor wrote in her Instagram Stories, "This is too adorable (smiling face with hearts emoji)." Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020. His and Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor married actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

Neetu Kapoor shared Soni Razdan's post on her Instagram Stories.

About Raha

Last year in December, during Christmas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia stepped out for their first public appearance with their Raha. She was dressed in a white and pink frock with a reindeer on the front and a pair of red shoes. Ranbir carried the little one in his arms with Alia by their side. The couple also thanked the media for their wishes as Raha made her "paparazzi debut".

Alia spoke about Raha

In November last year, Alia had talked about keeping Raha's face from getting splashed across social media. "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," she had said at an event as quoted by news agency PTI.

Ranbir remembered Rishi recently

Recently, Ranbir won the Best Actor Award (Male) for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal at the Filmfare Awards. In his acceptance speech, Ranbir expressed his gratitude to Rishi. "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," he said.

Ranbir also gave a cute shout to Raha, "And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place