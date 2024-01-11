Koffee With Karan: Neetu Kapoor recalls how Rishi Kapoor ‘was never a friend to his children’

Koffee With Karan: The hit chat show aired a rare 12th episode this Thursday at midnight, starring veteran Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as guests. During the show, Neetu and Zeenat discussed all from their kids, grandkids, Instagram accounts, how film industry used to function and more. Neetu even revisited the final days of her late husband Rishi Kapoor. Also read: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor's casual banter says a lot about their sexist heroes Neetu Kapoor during thr recent episode of Koffee With Karan.

Neetu on Rishi's relationship with family

Recalling the time they spent together in New York, where Rishi Kapoor was receiving treatment for cancer, Neetu said, “So Karan for me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She also mentioned how Rishi would rarely be casual and friendly with his kids but that changed in the final days. "Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them."

She added, “But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time.”

What Ranbir said about it

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 in Mumbai after a long battle with leukeamia. Him and Neetu have two kids together, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Ranbir has also previously spoken about the formal bond between him and his father.

Ranbir said at a recent event, "He was travelling everywhere so there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life. I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with. I respected him but we were never friendly. But I’m glad I have a daughter to love. When God takes away something, he also gives something back," he said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place