When Neetu Kapoor's strict mom wouldn't let Rishi Kapoor flirt with her, told her not to have affairs

Actor Neetu Kapoor once talked about how protective her mother was about her as she never even allowed her to step out for coffee with friends. During an old interview, she shared that her mother would get upset if Rishi Kapoor flirted with her. She also kept reminding Neetu that she should never have affairs in her life. Also read: Take a tour of Neetu Kapoor's ₹18 cr new home with indoor temperature control pool, virtual golf, gym and more Neetu Kapoor turns 65. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Neetu Kapoor's life

Neetu Kapoor began her acting career right when she was just eight years old and later became one of the most popular actors. She fell in love with Rishi Kapoor during Kabhie Kabhie shoot. They married on 22 January 1980 and had two kids--Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Neetu turned a year older on Saturday.

Neetu Kapoor on her mother

In an interview with Times Of India in 2013, Neetu had once shared about her mother and husband, the two most important people in her life. She said, “My mom was so protective that I was not allowed to even go for coffee with my friends. Even if someone looked at me, she would bash him up. She was really dominating and people would get scared of her. She would get upset if my husband flirted with me. She told me, ‘You should not have affairs. If you go from one person to the other, he will also leave you and then you would again have to go to yet another. Your name will be spoilt and it will remain like that.’ That stayed in my mind. So whatever ups and downs I went through with my husband, I did not want to leave him and wanted to always hold on.”

“Even as my boyfriend, we would have a lot of fights and he would not let me shoot post 8.30 pm. I used to be so scared that I would not even change and go and sit in the car to go home early. Even when we were dating, he remained a total flirt and would pretend he did not have other affairs when he was caught and always denied it. I knew that. But I was too innocent and if he said ‘nahi hai’ I would believe him. He knew in his mind that I was a simple person and felt yeh mujhe sambhal legi (she will manage) and that he could mould and dominate over me,” she added.

Neetu Kapoor's last film

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 at the age of 67 after a long battle with leukaemia. Following his death, Neetu returned to films in 2022 and was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail