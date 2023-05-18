Take a tour of Neetu Kapoor's 18 cr new home with indoor temperature control pool, virtual golf, gym and more

Neetu Kapoor recently invested in a new apartment in Mumbai. She now owns an apartment on the seventh floor in Sunteck Realty’s 19-storey ultra-luxury project Signia Isle, in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Glimpses from the apartment have been shared on the official website of the project. Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Tabu, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Abhishek Bachchan, Swara spotted at Sandeep Khosla birthday bash Neetu Kapoor bought a new house in Mumbai. (Photo: Sunteck India)

The apartment is located opposite the Sofitel Hotel. She purchased it for ₹17.40 crore. The 3,387 square feet apartment comes with several amenities. As per the official website, the apartment comes with five bedrooms and a spacious deck for a breathtaking view.

It offers a gigantic indoor pool with temperature control options. For fitness and sports, the apartment has an equipped gymnasium, overlooking the view of the buildings. It has a squash court and virtual golf as well.

Inside Neetu Kapoor's new apartment in BKC, Mumbai. (Photo: Sunteck India)

Neetu's apartment comes with a spacious living room with an extended area, dinning room, bedrooms and more. She also has access to three car parking areas.

Neetu Kapoor's new apartment in Mumbai. (Photo: Sunteck India)

Neetu Kapoor's transaction for the property was registered between her and the seller Kewal Krishan Nohria on May 10. She paid a stamp duty of ₹1.04 crore, according to registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com

While Neetu has just splurged in the new apartment, her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt had also purchased a 2,497 square feet apartment on the sixth floor of Aerial View Co-operative Housing Society on Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, for ₹37.80 crore last month. Alia and Ranbir are currently living at his Vastu house while Neetu resides at her and late Rishi Kapoor's home Krishnaraj, named after Rishi's parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. It's located at Pali Hill, Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir are often seen visiting her. The couple will also shift to a new location soon. Their new house is still under construction.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. She made her TV debut last year with Dance Deewane Junior 1. She was one of the judges of the dance reality show. She has Letters To Mr Khanna as her next, with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

