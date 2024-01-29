 Ranbir remembers father Rishi Kapoor as he wins Filmfare Award, gives a cute shout to his 'naughty' daughter Raha | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir remembers father Rishi Kapoor as he wins Filmfare Award, gives a cute shout to his 'naughty' daughter Raha

Ranbir remembers father Rishi Kapoor as he wins Filmfare Award, gives a cute shout to his 'naughty' daughter Raha

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Ranbir bagged Best Actor Award (Male) for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', which was released in the theatres on December 1 last year.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor registered a big win at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, which took place in Gujarat on Sunday night.

HT Image
HT Image

He bagged the Best Actor Award (Male) for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', which was released in the theatres on December 1 last year.

In his acceptance speech, Ranbir expressed his gratitude to his late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," he said.

Ranbir also gave a cute shout to his daughter Raha, who was born to him and Alia Bhatt in November 2022.

"And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies," he signed off.

Ranbir Kapoor was also one of the performers at the ceremony. He grooved to Bobby Deol's popular song 'Jamal Kudu' from 'Animal'. The highlight of his performance was him performing a 'Jamal Kudu' hook step with his wife Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. The hook steps involve shaking a leg while balancing a glass on the head. Don't forget to check the kiss Ranbir planted on Alia's cheek. Isn't it adorable?

Alia has also bagged the black lady. She was declared Best Actor (Female) for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which was helmed by Karan Johar.

With Alia and Ranbir's win, the celebrations have doubled at Kapoor's home. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
