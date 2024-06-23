 Trisha Krishnan shares a mirror selfie with Vijay for his birthday: ‘To many milestones ahead’ - Hindustan Times
Trisha Krishnan shares a mirror selfie with Vijay for his birthday: ‘To many milestones ahead’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 23, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Fans were thrilled to see Trisha Krishnan wish Vijay on his birthday, calling them ‘goals’ and ‘the most iconic pair’. Vijay turned 50 on June 22.

Actor Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to send her birthday wishes to Vijay. The actor turned 50 on June 22 and Trisha had special wishes in store for him. (Also Read: Happy birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wish actor as he turns 50)

Trisha shared a mirror selfie wishing Vijay on his birthday.
Trisha shared a mirror selfie wishing Vijay on his birthday.

Trisha’s birthday wishes for Vijay

Trisha shared a mirror selfie with Vijay, wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture, Trisha can be seen smiling in a colourful blue dress while Vijay is wearing all-black. Clicked in an elevator, the picture got attention in no time. Sharing it, Trisha wrote, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead,” with birthday cake, balloon, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather plays in the background of her post on Instagram.

Fans react

One fan shared throwback pictures of Vijay and Trisha from their films, writing, “The most iconic pair. The sweetest birthday wish! GOALS! #Vijay #Trisha ahead.” Another shared the picture Trisha took while shooting with Vijay for Leo, writing, “Trisha casually topping the best Thalapathy birthday wish of the year with special pics.” Some also took it as a sign that Trisha will feature in Vijay’s next film. One fan wrote, “Thalaivi Trish's GOAT cameo confirmed.” Another commented, “Waiting to see your magic onscreen once again in #TheGOAT.”

Upcoming work

For the unversed, Trisha and Vijay are a famous on-screen pair in Tamil cinema. They first starred together in the 2004 film Ghilli, which was a massive hit. They acted in Aathi, Thirupachi, and Kuruvi later on, reuniting after years for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 film Leo. The film saw Vijay play the mysterious titular character while Trisha played his wife, Sathya, who’s in the dark about his dangerous past. The film also saw Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

Vijay will soon star in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time. He recently launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Trisha is making a comeback to Telugu cinema with Vishwambhara. She will also star in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life in Tamil, apart from Ram and Identity in Malayalam.

Trisha Krishnan shares a mirror selfie with Vijay for his birthday: 'To many milestones ahead'
