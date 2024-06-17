Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nayanthara, Trisha, Tamannaah: What if ‘Kollywood stars’ came on Bridgerton?

Bridgerton finally returned, and its third season is full of swoons and surprises. Amid all the buzz around the Netflix show's latest episodes, a digital artist used artificial intelligence (AI) to ‘reimagine beloved actresses in the opulent world of Regency-era drama’. From Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara and Trisha, these edited photos give a glimpse of what popular South Indian actors would look like in Bridgerton’s lavish costumes and picturesque settings. Also read: Bridgerton Season 3 introduces Lady Vikaspuri; leaves Twitter in splits at the West Delhi reference Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala could look something like this if they were to feature on Bridgerton.

If Samantha, Sobhita, Tamannaah were on Bridgerton

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a pink vintage look in an edited photo, while Sobhita Dhulipala was seen in a floral outfit teamed with an elaborate hairstyle adorned with a rose. Tamannaah Bhatia looked equally stunning in her re-imagined Bridgerton avatar. The actor was seen in heavy diamond jewellery and a pink outfit.

Nayanthara, Shriya and Kajal's desi Bridgerton looks

The post also featured sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan in ethereal looks. While Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan and Trisha sported quintessential English looks, as seen on Bridgerton, Nayanthara, Shriya Saran and Kajal Aggarwal's looks were a little Indianised – they featured lots of heavy fabrics and lace, mixed with desi touches like bindis on their foreheads.

Sharing the AI-generated photos on Instagram, Jathursan Pirabakaran wrote in his caption, "What if our Kollywood stars starred in Bridgerton? Reimagining our beloved actresses in the opulent world of Regency-era drama. From Kajal Aggarwal to Trisha, see how they would look in Bridgerton’s lavish costumes and picturesque settings. Who do you think fits the Bridgerton world best? Let me know in the comments!"

He added, "Disclaimer: The image displayed herein is for entertainment purposes only. It does not depict real-life events, situations, or individuals. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. Enjoy the image as a piece of creativity and entertainment, not as a representation of reality."

Reactions to the post

A fan commented, 'Trisha and Kajal are looking good..." Another said, "It would actually be really stunning to see Malavika in Bridgerton..." A comment also read, "Samantha is the best." One Instagram user also wrote, "This is so beautiful..."

The first part of Bridgerton's third installment premiered on May 16, followed by its second part on June 13. The latest season of Bridgerton followed the friends-to-lovers romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

It also starred Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Simone Ashley, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, and Daniel Francis, among others.