Bridgerton Season 3 introduces Lady Vikaspuri; leaves Twitter in splits at the West Delhi reference

The second part of Bridgerton Season 3 was released recently on June 13, and it came packed with a ‘desi’ surprise. Indian fans of the beloved Netflix series were surprised at the introduction of ‘Lady Vikaspuri’, which has left social media users delighted. (Also read: Bridgerton Season 4 teases release date: Benedict or Eloise, makers hint at next marriage) Bridgerton Season 3 released its highly anticipated second part on June 13.

Indian touch

A clip from the recently released series has surfaced on the internet, and is going viral for its desi touch. In a scene from a ball dance event, several ladies are seen in a conversation, where they mention ‘Lady Vikaspuri’. And that has amused the fans, and in fact left social media users in splits.

“Lady Vikaspuri??? West Delhi Supermasi,” wrote one user, with one writing, “There's a Lady Vikaspuri in Bridgerton… Idk, Lady Rohini, Lady Naraina, Lady Kalkaji would've been better names”.

One user wrote, “Lady Vikaspuri????? Wtf dude, Is she from delhi??”

“They did not just name someone lady vikaspuri wtf,” shared one, with another mentioning, “LADY VIKASPURI???? WEST DELHI MENTIONED IJBOL”.

“Ayooo what's happening in Bridgerton? Lady Vikaspuri?!?!,” share one. Another user exclaimed, “LADY VIKASPURI IM WHEEZING”.

“There's mention of one Lady Vikaspuri in Brigerton. Finally West Delhi finds a notable mention in pop culture,” one posted.

“Lady Vikaspuri. Who did the research on #bridgertons3,” wrote one user, with one mentioning, “Your Friday shits and giggles: yes, even I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears. Ya’ll, Delhi folks feel seen! #LadyVikaspuri #Bridgerton”.

About Bridgerton

Bridgerton season three stars Luke Newton, who portrays the charming Colin Bridgerton, and Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as the endearing Penelope Featherington. Part 1 ended with Colin finally expressing his feelings for Penelope in the carriage, and part two shows them getting married and exploring the complexities of the emotion.

Bridgerton Season 4 will take another two years to film, which means you might not see it before 2026. The same gap was already seen between Seasons 2 and 3.

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited and dubbed into every language," showrunner Jess Brownell told Hollywood Reporter, adding, And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range”.