Silambarasan serves biryani on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life; treats Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday. Watch

Actor Silambarasan TR, currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan in Chennai, displayed a heartwarming gesture. He decided to treat the Thug Life's crew, fans and director Ashwath Marimuthu, to a sumptuous meal. A video capturing the actor serving food on the sets is now doing rounds online. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan gives a fiery speech at Indian 2 event: ‘This is my country and…’) Silambarasan will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life.

Silambarasan serves food

In a video shared by one of his fans on X (formerly Twitter), Silambarasan can be seen scooping up biryani and serving it to people seated at a long table. The actor looks happy as he serves biryani on banana leaves lined up on the table. Numerous people can be seen seated in various rows, waiting for the actor, who was clearly in a celebratory mood. Another fan shared that the actor got the biryani from home for his fans and crew members.

Ashwath thanks Silambarasan

Not only did Silambarasan serve food on the sets, but he also made a special effort to celebrate director Ashwath’s birthday. He sent over some biryani for him and his team members, making the occasion even more memorable. Sharing a picture of the team enjoying the biryani, Ashwath expressed gratitude on X, “Thank u @SilambarasanTR_ for sending biryani to my team for my birthday, u are just too sweet.”

Silambarasan was supposed to collaborate with Ashwath on a film, which has been postponed. Recently, while announcing a film with Pradeep Ranganathan, the director had to clarify that it wasn’t the film he had penned for Silambarasan but a separate story.

Recent work

Silambarasan was last seen in Pathu Thala in 2023. The film is an official Tamil remake of the Kannada film Mufti. He is now shooting for Thug Life and will soon join hands with director Desingh Periyasamy. Silambarasan will shoot for that once he wraps up Thug Life.