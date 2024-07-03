Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding: Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, others attend her wedding to Nicholai Sachdev
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding on June 3 was attended by celebrities from Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan were present at the event.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar personally invited artists from the entertainment industry to her wedding. The actor, who is getting married to Nicholai Sachdev on June 3 was greeted by the A-listers of Tamil film industry. Varalaxmi can be seen posing with Trisha Krishnan who attended her marriage ceremony. Veteran actor Rajinikanth was also seen among the wedding guests. (Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar glows at 1st pre-wedding bash; looks stunning in green in mehendi pics with Nicholai Sachdev)
Trisha Krishnan poses with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
In one of the iconic pictures Varalaxmi can be seen standing in between her husband Nicholai and her father, veteran actor, politician and filmmaker - Sarathkumar. While Nicholai and Sarathkumar were twinning in black suits, the bride opted for a white sleeveless blouse, teamed with matching lehenga and an oversized transparent claok. In another photo Trisha who was also among the invited guests can be seen giving a kiss on Varalaxmi's cheek while taking a selfie. The actor wore an ivory white suit for the occasion. She also posed with Radhika Sarathkumar in a selfie and a group picture. In a candid photo Rajinikanth can be seen standing with Sarathkumar and Himani as well. The Coolie actor kept it casual as he donned a black shirt.
Apart from Tamil actors, the wedding guests also had representation from sports. Jwala Gutta, accompanied by her husband and actor Vishnu Vishal also arrived at Varalaxmi's wedding. The duo was seen twinning in black and grey ensemble.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's educational qualification
Varalaxmi is a graduate in Microbiology from Hindustan Arts and Science college, Chennai. She also did Masters in Business Management from the University of Edinburgh.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's acting career
Varalaxmi trained at Anupam Kher's Acting School in Mumbai before starting her movie career. She made her acting debut with Vignesh Sivan's first Tamil directorial Podaa Podi, opposite Silambarasan. She later featured in movies like Vikram Vedha, Nibunan, Vismaya, Sathya, Kaattu and Masterpiece. Varalaxmi also played a crucial role in the Telugu fantasy-adventure Hanu-Man and the action-thriller - Sabari. She has worked in Kannada and Malayalam cinema as well.
Varalaxmi is currently shooting for the Kannada action-thriller - Max and Dhanush starrer Tamil action-thriller Raayan.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.