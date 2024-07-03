 Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding: Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, others attend her wedding to Nicholai Sachdev - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding: Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, others attend her wedding to Nicholai Sachdev

ByAnurag Bohra
Jul 03, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding on June 3 was attended by celebrities from Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan were present at the event.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar personally invited artists from the entertainment industry to her wedding. The actor, who is getting married to Nicholai Sachdev on June 3 was greeted by the A-listers of Tamil film industry. Varalaxmi can be seen posing with Trisha Krishnan who attended her marriage ceremony. Veteran actor Rajinikanth was also seen among the wedding guests. (Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar glows at 1st pre-wedding bash; looks stunning in green in mehendi pics with Nicholai Sachdev)

Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan attended Varalaxmni Sarathkumar's wedding.
Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan attended Varalaxmni Sarathkumar's wedding.

Trisha Krishnan poses with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

In one of the iconic pictures Varalaxmi can be seen standing in between her husband Nicholai and her father, veteran actor, politician and filmmaker - Sarathkumar. While Nicholai and Sarathkumar were twinning in black suits, the bride opted for a white sleeveless blouse, teamed with matching lehenga and an oversized transparent claok. In another photo Trisha who was also among the invited guests can be seen giving a kiss on Varalaxmi's cheek while taking a selfie. The actor wore an ivory white suit for the occasion. She also posed with Radhika Sarathkumar in a selfie and a group picture. In a candid photo Rajinikanth can be seen standing with Sarathkumar and Himani as well. The Coolie actor kept it casual as he donned a black shirt.

 

Rajinikanth, Himani and Sarathkumar at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.
Rajinikanth, Himani and Sarathkumar at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.
Trisha Krishnan gave a peck to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her wedding.
Trisha Krishnan gave a peck to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her wedding.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with her father Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with her father Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev.

Apart from Tamil actors, the wedding guests also had representation from sports. Jwala Gutta, accompanied by her husband and actor Vishnu Vishal also arrived at Varalaxmi's wedding. The duo was seen twinning in black and grey ensemble.

 

Trisha Krishnan posed with Radhika Sarathkumar at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.
Trisha Krishnan posed with Radhika Sarathkumar at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.
Jwala Gutta arrived with her husband Vishnu Vishal at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.
Jwala Gutta arrived with her husband Vishnu Vishal at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's educational qualification

Varalaxmi is a graduate in Microbiology from Hindustan Arts and Science college, Chennai. She also did Masters in Business Management from the University of Edinburgh.

Trisha Krishnan donned an ivory-white attire on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.
Trisha Krishnan donned an ivory-white attire on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's acting career

Varalaxmi trained at Anupam Kher's Acting School in Mumbai before starting her movie career. She made her acting debut with Vignesh Sivan's first Tamil directorial Podaa Podi, opposite Silambarasan. She later featured in movies like Vikram Vedha, Nibunan, Vismaya, Sathya, Kaattu and Masterpiece. Varalaxmi also played a crucial role in the Telugu fantasy-adventure Hanu-Man and the action-thriller - Sabari. She has worked in Kannada and Malayalam cinema as well.

Varalaxmi is currently shooting for the Kannada action-thriller - Max and Dhanush starrer Tamil action-thriller Raayan.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding: Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, others attend her wedding to Nicholai Sachdev
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On