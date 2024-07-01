Varalaxmi Sarathkumar glows at 1st pre-wedding bash; looks stunning in green in mehendi pics with Nicholai Sachdev

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will marry gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on July 2 in Thailand, according to a 123 Telugu report. The celebrations kickstarted in Chennai with a colourful mehendi ceremony. Photos of the intimate celebration were shared by a guest on Sunday, and showed the to-be-bride in a greenish-yellow lehenga. Nicholai wore a green kurta outfit. Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Rajinikanth; invites him to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev. See pics Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev pose together at their mehendi.

Inside Varalaxmi's mehendi celebration

The theme for the pre-wedding bash was green. Apart from Varalaxmi and Nicholai, many guests were dressed in the colour. One of the pictures showed Varalaxmi's father Sarathkumar posing with Radhika Sarathkumar. A video of Sarathkumar dancing to Vijay's Appadi Podu with the guests at the mehendi venue has also surfaced.

Varalaxmi invites PM Narendra Modi to her wedding

Varalaxmi, who was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, got engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March. As per 123 Telugu, their wedding will be held in Thailand on July 2 ‘in a very grand manner’.

Recently, Varalaxmi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to her wedding. She had shared a series of photos with PM Modi as well as her fiancé, her father and Radhika Sarathkumar. After inviting the PM, the couple met union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and invited her to the wedding.

Sharing the photos on Saturday, Varalaxmi tweeted after meeting PM Modi, “What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception... thank you for being so warm and welcoming... spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule... truly an honour sir... thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen... @realradikaa.”

Celebs invited to the wedding

Varalxmi has invited some of the biggest stars to her wedding; she recently met Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anupam Kher, Ravi Teja, director Prasanth Varma, Bala, Prabhu, Vamshi Paidipally, Thaman S, Gopichand Malineni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep, and Siddharth, among others.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her fiancé

Talking about Nicholai to Galatta recently, Varalaxmi said, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed.”