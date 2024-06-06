Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Rajinikanth; invites him to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev. See pics

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March this year. The actor has now begun handing out her wedding invitations, starting with Rajinikanth. She shared a video on her Instagram stories on Thursday in which she says, “Day one of invitation giving. So far, so good.” (Also Read: Sathyaraj denies having a feud with Rajinikanth: ‘I turned down Sivaji, Enthiran because…’) Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invited Rajinikanth and Latha to her wedding.

Varalaxmi invites Rajinikanth

Varalaxmi met actors Rajinikanth and Prabhu, apart from director Bala in person to invite them to her wedding. Sharing pictures with Rajinikanth, his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Got to meet our thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and invite him and latha aunty...thank you sir for always being so warm and loving..thank you @ash_rajinikanth for veinf so sweet as always..the apple didn't fall far from the tree. (sic)”

Accompanying Varalaxmi are her father Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, apart from other members of the family. Sharing a picture of handing out an invite to Prabhu on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “darling prabhuuuu sir.” She also called Bala her ‘guru’ while sharing his picture. However, the actor is yet to reveal her wedding date.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invited Prabhu and Bala to her wedding.

Varalaxmi on Nicholai

Nicholai was married before and shares a daughter with his ex-wife. The gallerist was also targetted for his appearance after Varalaxmi shared pictures from their engagement. However, talking to Galatta, the actor said that she thinks her fiance is handsome and that she doesn’t care about people who judge her relationship.

Varalaxmi said, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick, he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that. Nick’s parents run an art gallery. He and his daughter are gold medallists in powerlifting. I am cordial with his ex-wife; she’s an amazing personality. Everything is well.”

Upcoming work

Varalaxmi will soon be seen in Dhanush’s Raayan with Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, apart from a Telugu film starring Balakrishna and directed by Bobby.