 Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Rajinikanth; invites him to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev. See pics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Rajinikanth; invites him to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 06, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will wed Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev this year. So far, the actor has invited Rajinikanth, Prabhu, and Bala to her wedding.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March this year. The actor has now begun handing out her wedding invitations, starting with Rajinikanth. She shared a video on her Instagram stories on Thursday in which she says, “Day one of invitation giving. So far, so good.” (Also Read: Sathyaraj denies having a feud with Rajinikanth: ‘I turned down Sivaji, Enthiran because…’)

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invited Rajinikanth and Latha to her wedding.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invited Rajinikanth and Latha to her wedding.

Varalaxmi invites Rajinikanth

Varalaxmi met actors Rajinikanth and Prabhu, apart from director Bala in person to invite them to her wedding. Sharing pictures with Rajinikanth, his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Got to meet our thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and invite him and latha aunty...thank you sir for always being so warm and loving..thank you @ash_rajinikanth for veinf so sweet as always..the apple didn't fall far from the tree. (sic)”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Accompanying Varalaxmi are her father Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, apart from other members of the family. Sharing a picture of handing out an invite to Prabhu on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “darling prabhuuuu sir.” She also called Bala her ‘guru’ while sharing his picture. However, the actor is yet to reveal her wedding date.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invited Prabhu and Bala to her wedding.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invited Prabhu and Bala to her wedding.

Varalaxmi on Nicholai

Nicholai was married before and shares a daughter with his ex-wife. The gallerist was also targetted for his appearance after Varalaxmi shared pictures from their engagement. However, talking to Galatta, the actor said that she thinks her fiance is handsome and that she doesn’t care about people who judge her relationship.

Varalaxmi said, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick, he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that. Nick’s parents run an art gallery. He and his daughter are gold medallists in powerlifting. I am cordial with his ex-wife; she’s an amazing personality. Everything is well.”

Upcoming work

Varalaxmi will soon be seen in Dhanush’s Raayan with Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, apart from a Telugu film starring Balakrishna and directed by Bobby.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Rajinikanth; invites him to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev. See pics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On