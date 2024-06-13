Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invites Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anupam Kher to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will marry longtime partner, Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on July 2 in Thailand, according to 123 Telugu. She is currently travelling across the country to hand out invitations to celebrities and invite them in person to her wedding. On Thursday, Varalaxmi shared pictures with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupam Kher. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reacts to negative comments on fiance: ‘I don’t care about people, even my father married twice') Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been giving out invites to her wedding.

Varalaxmi invites guests

Varalaxmi took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of her handing out invites to Samantha and Anupam. She is yet to officially announce when and where she will be getting married.

Sharing a picture with Samantha, she wrote, ‘Rockstar’. In the second picture that sees both the actor hold the invitation and a gift box, she wrote, “Our rockstar… love u darlingg.. thank u for being you @samantharuthprabhuoffl.” Samantha reposted it, writing, “Congratulations darling @varusarathkumar.”

Varalaxmi also shared pictures with her ‘guru’ Anupam. She wrote, “Where it all started.. with my guru @anupamkher sir.. @actorprepares,” and added, “Thank u sir for making me the actor I am.. i owe it to u.. @anupamkher.”

A screengrab of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Instagram stories.

Other guests

Varalaxmi also personally invited other guests to the wedding, with her father Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar accompanying her to invite Rajinikanth. She also invited Kamal Haasan, Ravi Teja, director Prasanth Varma, Bala, Prabhu, Vamshi Paidipally, Thaman S, Gopichand Malineni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep, Siddharth, and others to the wedding.

Varalaxmi and Nicholai

Varalaxmi and Nicholai got engaged in March this year. Talking about him to Galatta, she said, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed.”

Upcoming work

Varalaxmi will soon be seen in Dhanush’s Raayan with Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, apart from a Telugu film starring Balakrishna and directed by Bobby.