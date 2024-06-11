Anupam Kher calls Rajinikanth ‘God’s gift to mankind' in new video. Watch his reaction

Anupam Kher is a big Rajinikanth fan, and he proved that once again as the two met in Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. In a new video posted by Anupam, he was seen walking beside Rajinikanth and addressing him as ‘God’s gift to mankind'. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth: Celebrities who attended PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony) Rajinikanth was seen smiling as Anupam Kher called him 'God's gift to mankind.'

Anupam with Rajinikanth

In the video, Anupam was seen with Rajinikanth, surrounded by several security members. Anupam turned his front camera towards Rajinikanth and said, “The one and only, Mr. Rajini-the-kanth! The one and only! The God's gift to mankind! Waah (wow)!” Rajinikanth took Anupam's compliment with a smile and looked at the camera as well.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, many fans rushed to add their comments in agreement to what Anupam said. A fan wrote, “Yes God's gift as you said, one of my favourite actors.” A second fan commented, “No doubt about it. And how simple is he!” A comment also read, “Two legends.” Many others agreed. “True sir. He is a gift,” read another comment.

Rajinikanth was in attendance for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of India on Sunday. As the actor left for Delhi, he spoke to reporters waiting outside the airport, and said, “I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event… Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi’s big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam. He will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in October and also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. He will soon resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.