Joju George injured on the sets of Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life: Report

Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 13, 2024 05:56 PM IST

Actor Joju George reportedly suffered an injury while shooting for the film in Puducherry. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Actor Joju George was injured while shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life. Onmanorama reports that the actor was filming a stunt in Puducherry when he was injured. He was rushed to the hospital, and the doctors suggested bed rest. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan gives a fiery speech at Indian 2 event: ‘This is my country and…’)

Joju George and Kamal Haasan in the posters of Thug Life.
Joju George injured

The publication wrote that Joju performed a stunt which required him to jump from a helicopter with Kamal and Nassar. The accident happened when he tripped and fell, injuring his left foot. Joju was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the doctors suggested a week of bed rest. However, the report states that Joju returned to sets with his fractured foot in a cast and completed shooting for his portion per schedule.

Joju George’s Tamil films

Joju is known for his work in Malayalam cinema. He debuted in Tamil with Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj for Netflix India. He also acted in the 2022 Tamil anthology series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa for Prime Video India in the segment Mouname Paarvayaai and the theatrical film Buffoon. Thug Life is his fourth project in the language. Joju even debuted in Telugu in 2023 with Aadikeshava.

Mani on collaborating with Kamal again

In January this year, Mani was talking at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2023 event. When Mani was asked why it took so long to collaborate with Kamal after 1987’s Nayakan, he said, “It’s tough when you have an actor of that capability, someone who has done several things. So unless you have at least something halfway solid to give, you don’t go to him just because you’ve worked together before. Hopefully, we will now be able to bring a unique character on-screen in our next.”

About Thug Life

Thug Life also stars Trisha, Gautham Karthik, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor Sreekar Prasad form the crew. The film marks Kamal and Mani’s reunion after 36 years.

