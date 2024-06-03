Kadhalikka Neramillai glimpse: Nithya Menen, Jayam Ravi tease a love story in this AR Rahman musical. Watch

Fans who were eagerly awaiting an update on Kadhalikka Neramillai were in for a surprise on Monday! After the first look that was unveiled last year in November, the makers have now released a new, minute-long glimpse of the film. If the glimpse is anything to go by, fans can expect Kadhalikka Neramillai to be a sparkling contemporary love story with a great music album composed by AR Rahman. (Also read: Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi unveil first look of romantic-thriller Kadhalikka Neramillai) Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the Kadhalikka Neramillai poster.

About the glimpse

The first glimpse of Kadhalikka Neramillai shows Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen enjoying an evening together at a park. Both of them are seen on a swing, as AR Rahman's music fills the scene. Both Jayam and Rahman shared the minute-long glimpse of the film on their respective X accounts.

A few days ago, the unit of the film wrapped up the shoot. Taking to his X account, Jayam shared his experience working on the film and wrote, “It was lovely working with the whole unit of #KN , Thank you @astrokiru for a wonderful experience. It was lovely working with you @MenenNithya. Waiting for the release (fingers crossed emoticon) This movie is going to feel like a cool breeze. Thank you @RedGiantMovies_ for putting together a great team.”

More details

The title of the film, which means ‘no time for love’ is taken from the hit 1964 Tamil film, which starred Balaiah and Rajasree in the lead roles. The film revolved around the story of a man who falls in love with his boss’ daughter. To convince his boss to give his daughter's hand for marriage, he asks his best friend to pose as his father, which then leads to a comedy of errors. It is still unclear whether the new film has anything to do with the original one.

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, a release date for Kadhalikka Neramillai is yet to be officially announced.