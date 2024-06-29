Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invites him to her wedding with Nicholai; see pics

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will marry gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on July 2 in Thailand, according to a 123 Telugu report. After inviting celebs such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Anupam Kher in person for their wedding, the actor, along with Nicholai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and invited them to the wedding. Also read | Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reacts to negative comments on fiance: ‘I don’t care about people, even my father married twice' Varalaxmi Sarathkumar poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she invited him to her wedding.

‘Thank you for being so warm and welcoming’

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, decked up in a blue and green saree, shared a series of photos with PM Modi as well as Nicholai, her father Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar as they met the Prime Minister in Delhi.

Sharing the photos on Saturday, she tweeted, “What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception... thank you for being so warm and welcoming... spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule... truly an honour sir... thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen... @realradikaa.”

Varalaxmi poses with Nirmala Sitharaman

Varalaxmi and Nicholai also posed with Nirmala Sitharaman and the actor shared the photos on X. She wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to have met our finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman ma'am.. it was absolutely delightful to have conversed with you on various subjects especially art with my fiancé... thank you ma'am for your time we know how precious it is... so happy to have invited you for our reception...”

More about the wedding

Varalaxmi, who was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, got engaged to Mumbai-based Nicholai Sachdev in March. As per 123 Telugu, their wedding will be held in Thailand on July 2 ‘in a very grand manner’.

Varalxmi herself is inviting some of the biggest stars to her wedding; she has so far invited Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ravi Teja, director Prasanth Varma, Bala, Prabhu, Vamshi Paidipally, Thaman S, Gopichand Malineni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep, and Siddharth, among others.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her fiancé

Talking about Nicholai to Galatta recently, she said, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed.”