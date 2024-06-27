Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding video out: Siddharth yells ‘khamosh’, cracks up Shatrughan. Watch

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their love on June 23 with a joyous wedding. The couple had a civil ceremony at home, which was followed by a lively bash at Bastian with their friends and the film industry. They have now shared a delightful video filled with candid moments from their wedding, capturing the happiness of the day. (Also Read: Unknown man steals the show with hilariously unhinged dance moves at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. Watch) A candid moment from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding video.

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding video

“Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US,” wrote Sonakshi and Zaheer, sharing a video jointly.

The video shows Sonakshi’s friends singing Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No 1, replacing the word ‘hero’ for ‘jiju’. It makes her laugh out loud as Zaheer signs their marriage certificate. Then Siddharth says, “Ab sab log ek saath, khamosh. (Now all of us together, silent)” making Shatrughan Sinha smile for his trademark dialogue.

The couple’s friends also pull their leg about getting married, cheering on as they exchange vows. After Sonakshi signs the document, she gets so excited she screams and hugs Zaheer, making everyone laugh. She can be seen tearing up with happiness after exchanging vows.

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 years before getting married on the same date they fell in love. Sharing their love story after getting married, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

They added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Sonakshi will soon be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness and Kakuda.