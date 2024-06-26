Shatrughan Sinha shares inside pictures, videos from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's ‘wedding of the century’

Shatrughan Sinha is overjoyed and filled with happiness after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s recent marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. The actor-politician took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank people for their congratulatory messages, calling it the ‘wedding of the century’. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha has the perfect reply to those trolling her for inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal) Shatrughan Sinha with Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal at their wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha thanks people

One of the videos Shatrughan shared shows Sonakshi and Zaheer sitting with folded hands as a priest chants at their home, which was also the wedding venue. Another video shows how the bride was traditionally brought in despite it being a civil ceremony. He also shared pictures from the couple's wedding bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant, later in the evening.

Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote on X, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer married in a civil ceremony on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones. The couple wore ivory outfits for the wedding, with Sonakshi later switching into a gold and red saree, and Zaheer opting for a white kurta with red underlay.

Sharing pictures of her and Zaheer, Sonakshi wrote on Instagram, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

Sonakshi will soon be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, and Kakunda.