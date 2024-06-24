Huma Qureshi talks about Sonakshi Sinha's 'mad passionate love story' with Zaheer Iqbal, shares another wedding pic

'My friends are now husband and wife'

Zaheer embraced the bride, Sonakshi – who was decked up in her mother's white saree – in the candid photo that Huma posted. In her caption about the couple that dated for seven years before tying the knot, she wrote, "Two most different personalities… two unique souls… but… together you fit perfectly (infinity, white heart and evil eye amulet emojis) I’m so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story... my friends are now husband and wife... Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal."

Earlier on Sunday, taking to Instagram stories, Sonakshi and Zaheer's BFF Huma also congratulated the couple. She dropped heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the caption along with a wedding picture of the couple. She also shared several inside pictures of the ceremony. In one of them, she can be seen posing with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, at Sonakshi and Zaheer's civil wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Huma at Sonakshi and Zaheer's reception

After getting married in an intimate ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several celebs. Huma Qureshi wore a beige saree with a cutout blouse for the occasion and added a patterned jacket on top of it. Saqib, who is also close friends with the newly-married couple, accompanied Huma. He was seen in a green kurta with black trousers and green jacket.

Sonakshi and Zaheer enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends just a couple of days ago. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the photos showed Sonakshi posing with her close friend Huma. Sonakshi, Huma and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL.