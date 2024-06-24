Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal groove to Afreen in first dance after wedding; fans call them ‘happiest couple’. Watch

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on Sunday. Now, a new video has emerged of the couple's first dance. In the clip, the duo grooved to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan's song Afreen Afreen. (Also Read | Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal danced their hearts out on their special day.

Sonakshi, Zaheer dance to Afreen, Chaiyya Chaiyya

At first, Zaheer Iqbal caressed Sonakshi's face, making her blush. The duo then did some dance moves as they looked at each other. Both of them were seen smiling at each other.

In another video, Sonakshi and Zaheer danced to Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The duo, surrounded by their friends and family, grooved to the music. They also sat on the floor for the dance moves. They also grooved to Angrezi Beat as Honey Singh sang on the stage. The couple also danced to her Dabangg song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

Fans react to couple's dance

Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "Happiest couple." Another person said, "They look beautiful together." A comment read, "What a beautiful song. The newlyweds are so in love with each other." "Wow, she looks gorgeous. He complements her well," an Instagram user wrote. "Congratulations to the couple. Have a happy life ahead," read another comment.

Sonalshi, Zaheer's first appearance as married couple

After the reception, Sonakshi and Zaheer made their first appearance in front of the media as a married couple. They waved, smiled and posed together for the camera. The couple also shared conversations as Sonashi gestured that her heart was beating fast. Later, they also posed with the paparazzi and thanked them with folded hands.

What Sonakshi, Zaheer wore on their special day

For the wedding reception, Sonakshi wore a red-coloured silk saree and blouse. She accessorised it with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor tied her hair into a bun look and adorned it with a garland of jasmine. Zaheer wore a white sherwani.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on Sunday. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot.