Alia Bhatt reacts to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding pics: 'You both look so full of love and joy'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on Sunday in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. In the evening, the actors hosted a grand wedding reception, which was graced by a number of Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon. Many others, including actor Alia Bhatt, took to social media to share their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds. Also read: Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception Alia Bhatt wished the newlyweds and shared Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding picture.

'Welcome to the club'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt reshared Kalank co-star Sonakshi's wedding post, and wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbbbb (evil eye amulet and yellow heart emojis)."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also taking to Instagram Stories to wish the newlyweds, actor Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratulations you two! Welcome to the club. Wish you both all the happiness!”

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra congratulated Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on Instagram Stories.

'Wish you guys a lifetime of love'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote on Instagram Stories, "Wishing you both a life full of love and joy." Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote on Instagram Stories, "Congratulations you two!!!! Wish you guys a lifetime of love, happiness and good health (sic)."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the newlyweds' wedding photo and congratulated them. Actor Athiya Shetty wrote on Instagram Stories alongside the couple's photo, “Congratulations Sona and Zaheer. Wishing you endless love and happiness (sic).”

Official weddings pics

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for seven years, took to their Instagram handles, and shared beautiful pictures from their D-day in a joint post. The post was liked by celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Swara Bhasker, Zoya Akhtar, Ileana D'Cruz, Shilpa Shetty and Kiara Advani, among many others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's caption read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (read heart emoji). Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer... 23.06.2024.”

Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. The actor opted for minimal jewellery. Zaheer was in an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, Zaheer was kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were seen registering their marriage. In another picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers, while Sonakshi was holding her father Shatrughan Sinha's arm and cutely looking at him. The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other close.