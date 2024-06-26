Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh says he was present at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: This is a sensitive time for family

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Several reports claimed that her brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha weren't part of the ceremony. Speaking to News18, Kussh has now dismissed such reports. (Also Read | Exclusive | Luv Sinha on not attending sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding: Give me a day or two) Kussh Sinha spoke about his sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding day.

What Kussh said about being part of Sonakshi's wedding

Kussh said, “I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote by an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]." He also shared that ‘this is a sensitive time for the family’.

Kussh was present at the wedding

He added, “It’s just that I am a private individual and I am not seen that much but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there. I was present and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.” Sonakshi's parents--Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, were part of the wedding as well as the reception.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal dated each other for seven years before tying the knot. Their wedding was followed by a reception in Mumbai. The wedding reception was a star-studded affair, attended by Bollywood celebrities including Saira Banu, Rekha, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, among others.

For her special day, Sonakshi wore a red saree, emerald necklace and earrings. Zaheer opted for a white kurta and pyjama. Sharing pictures on Instagram after their wedding, Sonakshi wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

She also added, "Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024."