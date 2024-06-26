Sonakshi Sinha has the perfect reply to those trolling her for inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal may have turned off comments on their Instagram profile to keep trolls at bay, but she has not been oblivious to all the hate they are facing for their inter-faith marriage. On Tuesday, Sonakshi dropped a gentle but important hint for her haters that love, after all, is all that matters. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh says he was present at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: This is a sensitive time for family) Newly-wed actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been facing trolling on social media.(PTI)

‘Love is universal religion’

Sonakshi dropped a comment on an artiste's Instagram post in which they shared an artwork featuring the newly-married couple in wedding reception attire. The artiste captioned the post, “Love is the universal religion. Wishing @aslisona @iamzahero a happy life." Sonakshi commented, “Truest words!! This is adorable. Thank you.”

Others on the post echoed the thought. “No problem with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, but why are people making an issue out of their relationship,” wrote one. “That is so true. Humanity is the ultimate goal,” commented another.

Zaheer and Sonakshi's wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer opted for a civil marriage at her home on Sunday. They were joined by her dad Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha and his parents. Sonakshi and Zaheer later threw a party for their friends and family at a restaurant in Mumbai. The do was attended by Salman Khan, her first co-star, Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon and others.

Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, posted pictures from their reception in a joint Instagram post. Just like their wedding announcement, comments were disabled on the latest post as the couple were reportedly subjected to hatred for their inter-faith union.

"Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams..." they captioned the series of photos.

"It was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other, and so much love protecting us," the couple further said.