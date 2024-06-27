Unknown man steals the show with hilariously unhinged dance moves at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on Sunday but their wedding is still making headlines for different reasons. Now, a video from their wedding reception on Sunday evening has surfaced online that shows a particularly cool wedding guest. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha gives modern touch to bridal red in first outing with Zaheer Iqbal after wedding: Pics) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding was made extra special by a man with superior dance moves.

Who's that guy?

The video shows Zaheer having a great time with his friend Aayush Sharma and others on the dance floor as they grooved to Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Baazigar. But it's a man in the background who stole the limelight. Dancing on his own, he bust some hilarious but cool moves away from everyone's eyes. Watch:

People on the internet loved his energy. “Ayeeee uncles on FIREEEE🔥 WOO,” wrote a person. “That uncle got some moves,” wrote another. “That uncle is doing amazing, enjoy alot,” wrote another. “Sabse bhadiya dance tou white shirt uncle hi kar ra (The older man in white shirt is dancing the best),” read a comment.

Not just the ‘uncle’, even the bride and the groom had the best time on the dance floor. Multiple videos of them dancing happily together flooded the internet.

About Zaheer and Sonakshi's wedding

The actors, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, have been together for seven years and recently shared glimpses of their special day on social media.

Sonakshi, radiant in a red saree, adorned with a slick bun and flowers, complemented by an emerald necklace and earrings, posted the enchanting photos on Instagram.

Her caption read, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from everyone--friends, families, and teams--it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished, and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."

The wedding reception was a star-studded affair, attended by Bollywood luminaries including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others.