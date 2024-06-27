 Sonakshi Sinha gives modern touch to bridal red in first outing with Zaheer Iqbal after wedding: Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonakshi Sinha gives modern touch to bridal red in first outing with Zaheer Iqbal after wedding: Pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jun 27, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned heads during a recent family dinner, showcasing their stunning fashion sense in stylish outfits.

Newlywed couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted in Mumbai as they arrived for dinner with family and close friends. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23, have been captivating social media with their dreamy wedding pictures. Their recent appearance is equally stunning, setting couple fashion goals in glamorous attire. In the post, they are all smiles and radiant as they pose for the paparazzi. Sonakshi embraced the bridal colour red in an Indo-western outfit, while Zaheer looked dashing in a chic white shirt and matching combo. Scroll down to know more about their stylish appearance. (Also read: Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha ditches mehendi for the traditional 'alta' for her reception )

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wowed in stylish attire at a recent family dinner, setting a new standard for couple fashion.(Instagram/@manav.manglani)
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wowed in stylish attire at a recent family dinner, setting a new standard for couple fashion.(Instagram/@manav.manglani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stun in glamorous ethnic attires

As soon as their pictures and videos from the outing went viral on social media, fans showered their post with tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote, "couple goals," while others dropped numerous fire and heart emojis. Their adorable chemistry shines through in the video. Let's take a look:

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Sonakshi radiated bridal glow in a stunning outfit with a modern twist. Her look featured a satin red V-neck top tucked into a wrap skirt with an uneven hemline. Paired with a matching full-sleeve shrug, she exuded glam vibes. Her outfit showcased the perfect blend of style and grace, serving as a masterclass in styling monochrome outfits.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, opting for several chunky stacked rings adorning her fingers, a silver sequin sling bag, and a pair of nude pump heels. Her makeup look featured winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and tied in a middle-parted bun, leaving a section of her hair beautifully framing her face, she finished off her stylish ethnic look.

On the other hand, her handsome husband Zaheer Iqbal looked dashing in a white shirt adorned with trendy black floral embroidery paired with black pants. He accessorised his look with black platform shoes, a chain necklace, and a ring on his finger. With his perfectly groomed beard and gelled hair, he is sure to steal your heart.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sonakshi Sinha gives modern touch to bridal red in first outing with Zaheer Iqbal after wedding: Pics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On