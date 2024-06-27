Sonakshi Sinha gives modern touch to bridal red in first outing with Zaheer Iqbal after wedding: Pics

Newlywed couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted in Mumbai as they arrived for dinner with family and close friends. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23, have been captivating social media with their dreamy wedding pictures. Their recent appearance is equally stunning, setting couple fashion goals in glamorous attire. In the post, they are all smiles and radiant as they pose for the paparazzi. Sonakshi embraced the bridal colour red in an Indo-western outfit, while Zaheer looked dashing in a chic white shirt and matching combo. Scroll down to know more about their stylish appearance. (Also read: Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha ditches mehendi for the traditional 'alta' for her reception ) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wowed in stylish attire at a recent family dinner, setting a new standard for couple fashion.(Instagram/@manav.manglani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stun in glamorous ethnic attires

As soon as their pictures and videos from the outing went viral on social media, fans showered their post with tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote, "couple goals," while others dropped numerous fire and heart emojis. Their adorable chemistry shines through in the video. Let's take a look:

Sonakshi radiated bridal glow in a stunning outfit with a modern twist. Her look featured a satin red V-neck top tucked into a wrap skirt with an uneven hemline. Paired with a matching full-sleeve shrug, she exuded glam vibes. Her outfit showcased the perfect blend of style and grace, serving as a masterclass in styling monochrome outfits.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, opting for several chunky stacked rings adorning her fingers, a silver sequin sling bag, and a pair of nude pump heels. Her makeup look featured winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and tied in a middle-parted bun, leaving a section of her hair beautifully framing her face, she finished off her stylish ethnic look.

On the other hand, her handsome husband Zaheer Iqbal looked dashing in a white shirt adorned with trendy black floral embroidery paired with black pants. He accessorised his look with black platform shoes, a chain necklace, and a ring on his finger. With his perfectly groomed beard and gelled hair, he is sure to steal your heart.