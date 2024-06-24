From soft glam to natural brows: 6 top modern Gen Z bridal makeup trends redefining elegance
From soft, natural hues to dewy finish, discover the latest in bridal beauty as Gen Z brides embrace modern makeup trends that redefine traditional expectations
When we picture grand Indian weddings, it's not just the mouth-watering food that comes to mind. The brides' stunning lehengas paired with dazzling jewellery, and of course, the traditional bridal makeup, steal the show. However, Gen Z brides are rewriting traditional beauty norms by revolutionizing bridal makeup. They reject heavy, obvious makeup in favour of a more natural, effortless look that enhances their features without overpowering them.
The rise of social media, particularly Instagram, has had a significant influence on new age bridal makeup preferences. They draw inspiration from international fashion events like the Met Gala and various fashion weeks, aspiring to emulate the styles of global Hollywood stars. This exposure to worldwide beauty trends has significantly shaped their makeup choices. (Also read: Beauty hacks: Transform your eye makeup routine with 5 expert-approved tips and tricks )
Top Gen Z bridal makeup trends
Samaira Sandhu,bridal makeup artist and founder of Samaira Sandhu Academy, shared with HT Lifestyle top Gen Z bridal makeup trends making waves in the beauty world.
1. Effortless and Soft
For Gen Z brides, less is more when it comes to makeup. They prefer makeup that is well-blended and soft, creating a natural appearance where the skin looks flawless without being overly made up. The emphasis is on achieving a look that appears effortless and soft, with no harsh lines or heavy layers.
2. Focus on Natural Brows
Unlike past makeup trends, Gen Z brides are embracing natural, bushy brows. They favour shorter, edgier brows that add a modern flair to their look. The aim is to achieve brows that appear natural and effortlessly chic.
3. Shift to Muted Looks
Gone are the days of heavy golden eyeshadow and bold lipsticks. Gen Z brides are embracing softer, muted makeup looks that exude understated elegance. With gentle tones for their eyes, lips, and foundation that seamlessly blend with their skin, these modern brides are redefining bridal beauty with a subtle and sophisticated flair.
4. Elegant Red Lips and Subtle Nude Eyeshadow
On the rare occasion when they go for bold elements like a red lip, Gen Z brides keep the rest of their makeup minimal to maintain balance and harmony in their look. They understand the importance of creating a cohesive makeup look that doesn't overwhelm the overall appearance.
5. Dewy, glossy look
Gen Z brides are embracing a dewy, glossy makeup finish to enhance their natural radiance. Inspired by the glass skin trend, they aim for a luminous, healthy glow that exudes effortless youthfulness and fresh-faced beauty.
6. Minimalism is key
This shift towards minimalism in makeup is not just a passing trend—it's here to stay. Gen Z brides believe that less is more, and minimalistic makeup will continue to be significant in the future. The focus is on enhancing natural beauty and embracing individuality.
These modern Gen Z bridal makeup trends highlight their preference for natural, soft, and effortlessly beautiful makeup looks. With a focus on minimalism and understated elegance, Gen Z brides are reshaping bridal beauty standards for the contemporary era.
