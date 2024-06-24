Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha ditches mehendi for the traditional 'alta' for her reception

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding: Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a lowkey wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai and invited the biggest names in Bollywood, including Rekha, Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari and other actors. Sonakshi's wedding ensembles transformed her into a beautiful newlywed bride. However, the simple traditional alta on her hands stole the show. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding: Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha ditched mehendi for traditional alta during her wedding and reception ceremonies. (Instagram)

Desi modern brides' love for the tried-and-tested wedding garb and accessories has evolved into mixing convention with contemporary aesthetics and adding a personal touch to their look. Bollywood's latest newlywed bride - Sonakshi Sinha - did the same for her wedding ceremonies. The actor embraced traditions but with a twist. She ditched the conventional lehenga by opting for her mother's vintage saree to marry Zaheer Iqbal. But what caught our eyes was the traditional alta decorating her hands instead of mehendi - A choice she made to embrace Indian traditions and to add a personal touch to her special day.

What is Alta?

Applied during special occasions like puja ceremonies, religious festivals, and marriages, alta or mahavar is a red dye women apply on their hands and feet. It is also customary for men to wear the alta on their feet during their marriage ceremonies. The tradition is prevalent in the Hindu religion. It is generally applied with a cotton swab, hands, or brush. Decorating hands and feet with Alta is considered auspicious and a symbol of purity in the Hindu religion. According to Indian mythology, the history of alta can be traced back to scenes of Lord Krishna applying the red dye on the palms of his beloved, Radha.

About the couple

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before they tied the knot on Sunday. The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram. According to the caption, they married each other on the day they fell in love. They wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it."

While Sonakshi wore her mom's vintage white Chikankari saree and a quarter-sleeve blouse for the wedding ceremony, Zaheer complemented his wife in an embroidered kurta and pants set.