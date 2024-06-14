Eid ul Adha 2024 Celebrity Fashion Guide: Aditi Rao Hydari to Sonakshi Sinha, let stars inspire your Bakrid outfit

Eid ul Adha 2024 Celebrity Fashion Guide: As we inch closer to the auspicious festival of Eid ul Adha, preparations are going on in full swing across the country. Bakrid is a festival that brings families, friends, and communities together. As you visit your relatives and friends or mark the occasion with your family, it is also important to dress to the nines. So, we have curated a collection of outfit inspirations from Bollywood and Pakistani celebrities to help you find the perfect Eid ul Adha look. (Also Read | Eid ul Adha 2024 Gift Guide: Meaningful gift ideas to bring joy to all your loved ones on Bakrid) Eid ul Adha 2024 Celebrity Fashion Guide: Take inspiration from stars to choose your Bakrid outfit. (Instagram)

Eid ul Adha 2024 Celebrity Fashion Guide: Let stars inspire your Bakrid outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari's Banarasi outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari had painted the French Riviera a beautiful golden shade when she attended the Cannes Film Festival this year in a Banarasi silk ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor wore a gold kurta and matching wrinkled skirt for a beach photoshoot. She styled the ensemble with red lips, gold jhumkis, a centre-parted bun adorned with gajra, and a bindi. For those who love ethnic wear, Aditi's look is a must-have.

Sonakshi Sinha's elegant kaftan

For the lazy girls who love fashion but with minimum effort, Sonakshi Sinha's ivory kaftan is the answer. The actor's ensemble features a baggy silhouette, brocade embroidery, intricate kadhai on the neckline, an asymmetric hem, and a relaxed silhouette. She styled her modern yet ethnic look with boho-inspired oxidised silver accessories, embroidered juttis, and a centre-parted braided hairdo.

Sonam Kapoor's floral wonder

Floral traditional ensemble, but make it power dressing! This is the aesthetic Sonam Kapoor chose while wearing a black bandhgala kurta jacket and pants set by Rajesh Pratap Singh. While the bandhgala kurta jacket has full-length sleeves, tailored fit, front button closures, and rose patterns in pink and green hues, the matching pants feature a high-rise waist and straight-leg fit. She styled the ensemble with black pumps, smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl-lined eyes, centre-parted loose locks, drop earrings, nude lip shade, and feathered brows.

Mahira Khan's elegant suit

Mahira Khan's elegant ivory outfit features a short kurta jacket featuring full-length sleeves, a multi-coloured floral pattern, a plunging neckline, front button closures, and a snug fitting. She completed the look with baggy white pants, an embellished net dupatta adorned with pearl tassels, statement earrings, a sleek bun, black stilettos, and striking makeup.

Sara Ali Khan's blush-pink look

Sara Ali Khan embraced pastels with this sequin-embellished and thread-embroidered blush pink ensemble featuring a cropped blouse, palazzo pants, and a floor-length jacket. She styled the outfit with earrings, a choker necklace, bangles, a ring, a messy ponytail, berry pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks. This outfit combines tradition with simplicity and modern glamour.