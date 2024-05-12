Sonam Kapoor holds son Vayu in Anand Ahuja's heartwarming Mother's Day wish for the actor. Check out the unseen pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating the special occasion of Mother's Day today, May 12. Anand took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of Sonam and their son Vayu to wish the actor on the special occasion. Anand captioned the post, "@sonamkapoor Mama Day x 2..."While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about." #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents." Keep scrolling to check out the image Anand posted. Mother's Day 2024: Sonam Kapoor poses with Vayu and Anand Ahuja. (Instagram)

Anand Ahuja shares Sonam Kapoor and their son Vayu's unseen picture

The picture of Sonam Kapoor and Vayu, which Anand Ahuja posted on Instagram, shows the actor holding their son in her arms while standing on the balcony overlooking the city. Sonam can be seen lovingly looking at Vayu in the photo. The post garnered several likes from Sonam's fans, her siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and stars like Kajal Aggarwal. Sonam also reacted to Anand's post and wrote, "Always learning [heart emojis]." Meanwhile, a user commented, "So well said." Another wrote, "So sweet." A fan remarked, “Vayu and his mom are [heart emojis].”

Earlier this week, Sonam and Anand also celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Sonam shared a series of pictures featuring moments from their daily lives to celebrate the occasion. The post also features photos of Sonam and Anand showering their son with love. "To the love of my life. My everything, Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support are my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal," Sonam wrote in the caption.

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam married Anand on May 8, 2018, at a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan attended their wedding reception. They currently reside in London and welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2023.