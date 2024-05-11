Mother's Day 2024: Easy-to-make, no-bake dessert recipes to surprise your mom on May 12 and sweeten up her day

Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it is on May 12. Our moms are the sweetest people in our lives who make every moment worth living with their comforting smiles, selfless love, and compassion. So, why not make their special day even sweeter with a homemade dessert? After all, dessert made by you is the best Mother's Day gift of all. It shows the love and effort you put into making your mom's day better. To help you out, we decided to round up some easy-to-make and no-bake dessert recipes that you can whip up at home for this special day. See inside. Mother's Day 2024: Check out these easy-to-make and no-bake dessert recipes for Mother's Day celebrations. (HT Photo)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mother's Day 2024: Make these desserts at home to surprise your mom!(Pexels)

Mother's Day 2024 Easy-To-Make Dessert Recipes:

Peanut Butter, Banana and Jam Crepes

Mix all-purpose flour, eggs, milk, water, melted butter, and salt in a big bowl. Whisk till there are no lumps in the mixture. Now, heat up a pan and grease it with butter. Scoop and pour the mix onto the pan and tilt it to spread the batter. Cook for 2 minutes on each side until the crepe turns golden brown. Spread peanut butter and cut up banana slices on half the crepe. Fold and spread mixed fruit jam. Fold the crepe again to make a triangle shape and garnish with banana slices and icing sugar.

Gooey Chocolate Brownie

Mother's Day 2024: This gooey chocolate brownie will help your mom satisfy her sweet tooth. (HT Photo)

To make this thick, fudgy and gooey brownie, you will need four ingredients: almond butter, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and chocolate frosting. In a bowl, mix the almond butter, maple syrup, and cocoa powder. Transfer the batter to a lined pan and add chocolate frosting on top. Refrigerate the brownies for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

No-Bake Oreo Pie

Take a family-size pack of Oreos, and set aside more than half the cookies for the crust and a few for making the filling and garnishing. In a bowl, mix crushed Oreos and melted butter until well combined. Transfer the mix to a pie plate and press it firmly to create an even layer of base. Stick it in the freezer while you prepare the filling. Now, mix cheese cubes, hung curd, cottage cheese, and Oreos in a blender. Add this to the crust and smooth out the top. Garnish with crushed Oreos. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Nutella Crepes

Mother's Day 2024: What's more delectable than a crepe for breakfast on Mother's Day! (Unsplash)

In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour and eggs. Add milk, water, melted butter, and salt to the mixture. Stir the ingredients to combine without making any lumps. Now, lightly grease a pan with butter and scoop the batter into the pan. Quickly tilt the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter evenly on the surface of the pan. Cook the crepe for 2 minutes until they turn golden brown. Flip and cook on the other side. For each crepe, spread Nutella on half the crepe and fold them in half. Repeat the process and fold it into a triangle. Garnish with cut-up strawberries, a drizzle of Nutella and icing sugar.