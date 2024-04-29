Sushi crepes, a new Frankenstein dessert that is impressing folks and making waves online

Ever wondered what would happen if Japan’s sushi and France’s crepe had a baby? Well, we have the answer — sushi crepes. And it is making quite a buzz online. This Frankenstein dessert is being seen in various places all over the world; from a chocolate cafe in London to a French Brasserie in the US, and even a cafe in Riyadh. Restaurants are jumping on this new dessert craze and serving up bite-sized morsels, which are dripping with melted, gooey chocolate. A crepe sushi platter to make anyone drool(Instagram)

Dip the crepe sushi into a little pot of melted chocolate(Instagram)

Just crepe-ing it real

As the name suggests, the dessert starts with first making a plain crepe with a thin batter that is spread till paper thin on a round greasing pad. Turn the wooden spreader clockwise to get a smooth and even crepe. It works best when the spreader is wet.

Let it cook and then flip it. As the crepe is extremely thin, it is very susceptible to burning. Once you take it off the heat, you can let it cool for a little bit. Now this is where things can take a turn.

The crepe sushi can be topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce(Instagram)

While some restaurants fill it with fruits like bananas or strawberries, others use the crepes to encase brownies. It is rolled, sliced and served with a heavy drizzle of white and dark chocolate. It also comes with a cup of melted chocolate that you can dip your ‘dessert’ sushi into.

Other toppings include cookie and cake crumbles, caramel sauce, marshmallows and chocolate chips. You can add a dash of sprinkles, and chopped-up fruits like kiwi and berries, too.

Other whacky desserts include the crepe burrito and fettuccine crepes (Instagram)

At Cocomelt in London, they are serving up a savoury crepe version along with a dessert burrito crepe. On the other hand, in California, USA, Le Cafe Du Parc is serving chocolate fettuccine, which is made by cutting strips of crepes and topping it with chocolate sauce and fruits.

Oh crepe! Taking things too literally?

Now, we may have covered the dessert aspect of the sushi crepe, a sushi chain in Japan shows that this dish can be made in a savoury avatar too. At Kura Sushi in Harajuku, they are serving up crêpes. The bright pink crêpe has dessert flavours like maple syrup butter, chocolate, nuts and strawberry cream.

In Japan, the crepe sushi is a handroll that is stuffed with salmon or pork and rice(Instagram)

However, you can also get it as a savoury crepe, too. These crêpes are great for on-the-go, as they act as mini handrolls. They are stuffed with tuna mayo or Iberico pork and have fried sushi rice wrapped inside. This bizarre dish has become quite popular in the city, with wait times reaching over three hours on particularly busy days.