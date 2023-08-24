They say 'when you're downie, eat a brownie' and since weekend is taking forever to come, we decided to indulge our sweet tooth in double fudge brownies - a delectable dessert treat that combines the rich flavours of chocolate with dense, moist texture typically made with a double dose of cocoa powder and melted chocolate. This intensely chocolatey experience is the result of their extra gooey and fudgy center and they are perfect for satisfying sweet cravings or serving as a decadent dessert at special occasions. Bake up a storm: Here's how to make double fudge brownies like a pro (Image by Bobbie Lloyd)

Whether enjoyed warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or simply as they are, double fudge brownies are a heavenly treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Check out its recipe below and thank us later:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup (135g/4.8oz) all-purpose flour

½ cup (60g/2.15oz) unsweetened dark cocoa powder (22 to 24%), sifted

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups (400g/14.2oz) granulated sugar

1 cup /2 sticks (226g/8oz) unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 cup (180g/6.3oz) semi-sweet chocolate chips

METHOD:

Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease a 9 × 13-inch pan with nonstick spray or butter, then line it with parchment paper or foil, leaving an overhang on the sides. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, melted butter, and vanilla until creamy. Whisk the eggs into the butter and sugar mixture, one at a time, until creamy. Add the flour mixture and whisk together until just combined. Using a large rubber spatula, fold the chocolate chips into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Using an offset spatula, spread the batter evenly, getting into the corners Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out slightly wet, with moist crumbs attached. Let the brownies cool completely in the pan on a cooling rack. Remove them from the pan by lifting the sides of parchment or foil. Cut them to your desired size Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. These brownies also freeze beautifully for up to 1 month (if you can keep them that long)!

(Recipe: Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer)