Sonam Kapoor attends New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger in pantsuit and pinstriped shirt you will want to steal

Sonam Kapoor is one of Bollywood's unbeatable fashionistas. The actor never fails to captivate her fans with her remarkable sartorial choices, ranging from heritage clothing to chic red-carpet-ready gowns and steal-worthy casual fits. During the ongoing New York Fashion Week 2024, the actor served another fashionable look you will want to steal. She attended the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show in a chic pantsuit and a classic pinstriped shirt. Scroll down to check it out. Sonam Kapoor attends the New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger's Fall Winter 2024 showcase. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor at Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show

Tommy Hilfiger showcased their Fall Winter 2024 collection at the New York Fashion Week in the Grand Central Station, attended by A-listers like Kelly Rutherford, Becky G, and Damson Idris. The show ended with a performance by Jon Batiste. Tommy Hilfiger paid tribute to New York as a leading character in his journey to the design big-time as the city's fashion week got underway. Sonam Kapoor shared her chic look for the event on Instagram with the caption, "What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave [New York) in an iconic location and a fabulous show...the most fun I've had in a while! Thank you so much for having me...can't wait to come back!'

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Sonam attended the show in a stylish black pantsuit featuring an oversized blazer and baggy pants set. Considering oversized coats, quilted jackets, and turtlenecks reinforced the collection's "Protection and Projection" theme, Sonam's look was on point. While her blazer features notch lapel collars, double-breasted closure, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, and an oversized silhouette, the pants have a flared fit and a high-rise waist.

Sonam styled the suit with a blue and white pinstriped shirt featuring a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and front button closures. She tucked the blouse inside her pants to give the ensemble a put-together touch. She accessorised the ensemble with statement brooches, stacked gold rings, earrings, and white loafers. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, deep red lips, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and feathered brows completed the glam picks.