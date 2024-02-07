Sonam Kapoor wore mom's 35-year-old gharchola for a wedding; proving you can never go wrong with your mother's saree

Sonam Kapoor's fascination with traditional Indian weaves and re-wearing timeless pieces from her mother Sunita Kapoor's wardrobe - be it jewellery or clothes - has served fashion enthusiasts with memorable sartorial moments. Most recently, Sonam chose to attend a wedding of close friends dressed in a 35-year-old Gharchola saree. She raided the Gujarati drape from her mother's closet. The star looked gorgeous in the elegant ensemble and proved that one can never go wrong when wearing pieces from their mother's closet, especially a saree. Scroll down to check out Sonam's ensemble. Sonam Kapoor wears her mom's 35-year-old gharchola for a wedding. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a Gharchola saree. She captioned the post, "Wearing my mom's 35-year-old Gharchola. Thanks mama for lending me this saree and blouse, love raiding your closet. Do you know what a Gharchola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section." The post shows her posing for pictures in a red Gharchola saree, styled with extravagant jewels and striking glam done by celebrity makeup artist, Namrata Soni.

Sonam's red Ghachola features intricate weave patterns, a white Bandhani design, broad patti borders, and mirror embellishments on the trims. She wore the saree in traditional Gujarati style, with the neatly pleated pallu draped on the front in thigh length. She teamed the saree with a matching red blouse featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, gold dori embroidery, puff-styled shoulders, mirror embellishments, and gota patti work.

Sonam accessorised the Gharchola with gold and Kundan jewels, including a mang tika, earrings, a choker necklace, kadhas, and rings. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, nude mauve lips, rouge on the cheekbones, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Embroidered juttis and half-up, half-down tresses adorned with a white gajra rounded off her look.

What is a Gharchola?

Gharchola is made of two words 'ghar' (home) and 'chola' (cape/clothing). The word Gharchola literally translates to 'home apparel' or the outfit worn at home. However, the contextual meaning of the word is more complex. Here 'Ghar' refers to the bride's new home, her husband's home. It is traditionally used as Odhani (shoulder cover) by women in Gujarat. Gharchola is gifted by the mother-in-law to the bride after her 3rd phera. This is a sign of acceptance and a warm welcome to the family.