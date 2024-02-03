Sonam Kapoor turns showstopper for Rimzim Dadu in a black saree meant to be bookmarked for your wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu at the Blenders Pride Fashion NXT event in Gurugram, Haryana. Rimzim dressed the actor in a black saree that embraced the elegance of the six yards and the glamour of a modern Indian woman. The ensemble also incorporated Rimzim Dadu's signature cord work, turning the drape into a must-have look for your wedding reception closet. Scroll down to see what Sonam wore. Sonam Kapoor turns showstopper for Rimzim Dadu at Blenders Pride Fashion NXT showcase. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor turns showstopper for Rimzim Dadu's fashion show

Rimzim Dadu showcased her collection that intertwined couture, artisanal craftsmanship, and innovation at the Blenders Pride Fashion NXT event held last night. Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper for the designer at the affair. She wore a black cord work saree with a matching strapless blouse. The designer has championed this centuries-old technique for several years now. Read our download on this new look donned by Sonam below.

Sonam's saree features metallic cord work all over, a fitted skirt with side slits, floor-length hem, and the pallu draped around her body, shoulders, and finally placed on her arm to form a five-yard long train. She teamed the saree with a matching metallic cord-work blouse featuring a strapless design, a decolletage-flaunting square neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem.

Sonam wore the saree with matching black pumps, statement earrings adorned with precious stones, matching earcuffs, and hoop ear studs. Namrata Soni did Sonam's glam with the ensemble. She chose feathered brows, shimmering silver eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lips shade, rouge on the cheeks, and contoured face for the makeup. Lastly, a pulled-back sleek ponytail rounded it off.

About Sonam Kapoor

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She gave birth to Vayu on August 20, 2022. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Blind. Released on Jio Cinema, the film was directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli.