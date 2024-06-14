Eid ul Adha 2024 Gift Guide: Meaningful gift ideas to bring joy to all your loved ones on Bakrid

Eid ul Adha 2024 Gift Guide: The auspicious festival of Eid ul Adha, also known as Bakrid, is almost here. While Muslims observe the festival as a time for prayers, sacrifice, reflection, and community service, you can make the day memorable for your loved ones by giving them meaningful gifts. Additionally, since Eidi (the term for money gifted on Eid days) is a tradition intertwined with Eid ul Adha celebrations, giving away presents can also be a part of your family's ritual. That's why we rounded up a selection of the best gifts for Eid to bring joy to your loved ones. (Also Read | Eid ul Adha 2024: Tips on how to enjoy the holiday at home) Eid ul Adha 2024 Gift Guide: Check out these meaningful present ideas to bring joy to all your loved ones. (Pexels)

Indoor plants

Indoor plants will boost your loved ones' mental health and spruce up their living space. (Pexels)

Indoor plants have always been a precious gift as they not only remind us that love, care, and affection can help people bloom but also show your concern for the environment and your loved ones' mental health (many studies show that indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress). Moreover, your family and friends will now have a plant to cherish and take care of. The gift will also spruce up their living space.

Jewellery

If you're not quite sure what to gift someone this Eid ul Adha, you can't go wrong with jewellery. From earrings and watches to necklaces and brooches, you can choose what suits your loved ones best. Moreover, they will be able to enjoy your gift on special occasions or as a daily wear item.

No-Snag Hijab Magnets

Hijab magnets are a saviour for the people who wear the head covering daily. Unlike safety pins, which can cause snags and tears in the fabric, hijab magnets help keep hijabs in place without damaging expensive fabrics. So, why not gift them this popular and valuable gift to make their lives easier? You can also gift them statement pins, brooches, or headbands to style their hijabs.

Homemade food items

Food is an intrinsic part of Eid ul Adha celebrations. (Pexels)

A handmade gift or home cooked meal instead of a store-bought ones always make someone feel special. Food is an intrinsic part of Eid ul Adha celebrations. So, you can choose from an array of delectable Eid dishes like biryani, kebabs, sheer khurma and more or whip up desserts like semolina cookies, baklava, shahi tukda, chocolates and date truffles, and more. After all, the way to the heart is through the stomach. Moreover, make a big batch so that your loved ones can share the food with others.

Luxurious Oud and Attar Fragrances

For the loved ones in your life who enjoy and appreciate the finer things, you can always choose from the many luxury oud and attar fragrances available.

Limited Edition Cookware

With so many Eid traditions intertwined with food, cooking, community, and charity, we think cookware is the perfect gift. Moreover, if this gift is for someone in your family who loves to cook, you can choose from many limited-edition cookware items available in the market. You can even engrave their name on the utensil for a personalised touch.