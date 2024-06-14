Eid ul Adha 2024: Tips on how to enjoy the holiday at home

Eid ul Adha 2024: The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Eid ul Adha is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Usually observed by the Muslim community, Eid ul Adha is also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice. In India, Eid ul Adha is referred to as Bakrid. The festival will be observed on June 17 this year in India and in Saudi Arabia, it will be observed a day earlier – June 16. Eid ul Adha is a time for reflection, sacrifice, prayers and community service, usually started with the morning prayer. Eid-special dishes such as biryani and sheer korma are prepared at home to be relished with friends and family. Eid ul Adha, also referred to as Bakrid, will be observed in India on June 17.(Unsplash)

Eid ul Adha is a great festival to connect with your family and spend the day at home. Here are a few ideas:

Invite people home:

Start by sending out Eid-themed invitations to your loved ones. Decorate your house with Eid-themed decor and cook delicious Eid-special dishes. Spend the day with your near and dear ones over great food, gossip and laughter.

Plan a family outing:

One of the best ways to celebrate Eid ul Adha is by planning a surprise outing for your loved ones. Instead of a heavy Eid platter, plan a small meal and engage in a family activity that involves a lot of fun and laughter.

Mix things up:

Instead of following the same traditions every year, you can mix things up. In case it's the women of the family who cook every Eid dish, let it be the men this time. Instead of receiving gifts from parents for Eid ul Adha, you can assign each member a specific person that they can give presents.

DIY decor:

Start a day early and plan the decor that you want for the Eid ul Adha party at home. Get your entire family together and spend the day doing DIY decor for the Eid-themed party.

DIY Eid decorations for home.(Unsplash)

Make your own Eid clothes:

Instead of buying new clothes for this year's Eid, make your clothes, and seek the help of your family members. You can also bake your own Eid biscuits and cookies.