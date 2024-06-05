It is that time of the year again when the rhythm of the takbirs and Muslims' hearts across the world beat in rhyme ahead of Eid-al-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice), as the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhul Hijjah of Islamic lunar calendar is around the corner and promises blessings transcending space and time while honouring and commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah. Eid ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all around the world on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar) and it is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid ul Adha 2024 date: When will Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, US, UK, other countries celebrate Bakra Eid (Photo by Wangard International)

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This festival holds deep significance and is marked by various rituals and acts of devotion when it falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, following the completion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

It is a time of great joy, unity and gratitude for Muslims across the globe when families come together and communities gather to celebrate this auspicious occasion. It is that time of the year again when the preparations for Eid ul-Adha have kickstarted days in advance for Muslims to dress in their finest clothes, often new garments and attend special congregational prayers at mosques or outdoor prayer grounds.

The sermon during the Eid-ul-Adha prayers emphasises the values of sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion for others while one of the central rituals of Eid ul-Adha is the qurbani or the sacrifice of a cattle, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel. This act symbolises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and demonstrates the importance of selflessness and devotion to God while the meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends and one for the less fortunate as sharing the meat with those in need is a fundamental aspect of Eid ul-Adha, fostering compassion, generosity and solidarity within communities.

Eid ul-Adha is also a time for Muslims to come together and strengthen the bonds of friendship and kinship hence, families and friends exchange greetings, visit one another and share festive meals. It is a time of unity and celebration with delicious traditional dishes and desserts being prepared and enjoyed like special sweets including sheer khurma (a sweet vermicelli pudding) and seviyan (sweet vermicelli) that are commonly prepared and served.

Beyond the religious and social significance, Eid ul-Adha carries profound moral and ethical lessons and it reminds Muslims of the values of sacrifice, obedience, gratitude and caring for others. It encourages acts of charity as Muslims are encouraged to give to the poor and needy during this time and it reinforces the importance of community, empathy and the spirit of sharing.

Eid ul-Adha is a time of reflection and spiritual renewal as it serves as a reminder to Muslims of the importance of faith, devotion, and submission to God's will while fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate this joyous occasion. The festival not only strengthens the bonds within families and communities but also encourages acts of charity and kindness, reflecting the core principles of Islam.

This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with UK, US and Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on the evening of 29th of Hijri calendar month Dhul Qa’adah (the month before Dhul Hijjah), which is Wednesday, June 06, 2024. If spotted, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin the next day i.e. June 07, 2024 and Bakhreid celebrations in these countries will commence on June 16, 2024 (Dhul Hijjah 10) while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed on Tuesday June June 15 (Dhul Hijjah 9).

If the crescent moon is not spotted in these countries after maghrib prayers on Wednesday June 06, 2024, then the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on Friday June 08, 2024 and Eid al Adha 2024 celebrations will commence in these nations on June 17 (Dhul Hijjah 10) while Arafah Day will be on June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 9).

On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on June 07, 2024 and if it is sighted, Eid-ul-Adha in these countries will be celebrated on June 17, 2024 otherwise on June 18, 2024. This is because the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day.

Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able. On another note, as per the astronomical calculations, the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah is unlikely to be spotted on June 06, 2024.