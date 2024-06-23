Bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha proves simple can be stunning in ethnic blue attire for pre-wedding pooja at home. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Zahir Iqbal, on June 23, and excitement is in the air. Ahead of their wedding, the Sinha family held a special puja at their home, Ramayan, which is beautifully lit up. After the ceremony, Sonakshi, dressed in an elegant blue ethnic outfit, stepped out with her mother and posed for the paparazzi. Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Sonakshi's wedding look, speculating whether she will be a red or pastel bride or whether she will wear a saree or a lehenga. Sonakshi Sinha's pre-wedding rituals shine with sophistication as she dons a resplendent blue ethnic outfit. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Whatever her choice, one thing is certain: she will be a breathtaking bride. As we await the official pictures to surface online, let's take a moment to decode Sonakshi Sinha's latest look and take some fashion notes from the bride-to-be. (Also read: 5 Sonakshi Sinha-inspired stunning bridal looks that prove she would be the most gorgeous bride. Check out her glam pics )

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Decoding Sonakshi Sinha's elegant puja look

As soon as Sonakshi's pictures and videos hit the internet, her fans couldn't contain their excitement. They flooded her posts with likes and comments, showing their unwavering support. In the video, she radiated joy and beauty in her blue traditional attire. One fan wrote, "Beauty queen," while another commented, "She looks gorgeous," with several others dropping fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

For her puja look, Sonakshi chose a captivating shade of blue and sported an easy, breezy kurta radiating summer chic. It featured a V-neckline, flared sleeves, and a loose fit. She teamed it with matching palazzo pants, showcasing a perfect monochrome look. To add a pop of colour, she paired her outfit with a peacock green sequin netted dupatta, adding extra flair to her elegant look. In terms of accessories, Sonakshi kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with just a black wristwatch and white sliders.

Her glam makeup look featured winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, nude eyeshadow, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. She styled her long, lustrous tresses into a neat bun, perfectly complementing her look.

Their pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. On Friday, a photo from Sonakshi and Zaheer's mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media. In the picture, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal are seen smiling with a group of people. For the pre-wedding function, Sonakshi chose a red suit, while Zaheer wore a printed red kurta paired with a white pyjama. We can't wait to see her bridal look!